DALLAS(KDAF)—Split Second is back on Game Show Network.

The show is hosted by John Michael Higgins from ‘America Says’ and many other familiar places.

Split Second is a high-stakes game show that puts a distinct twist on the classic competition. Contestants must make quick decisions, anticipate their opponent’s moves, and use strategy to win. Split Second is a fast-paced, entertaining show that thrills audiences.

With its fast-paced action and unpredictable twists and turns, Split Second is sure to be an entertaining show for viewers.

The player with the fastest response time and the highest success rate answering questions over the first three rounds advance to the bonus round. In this round, their ability to respond to a rapid-fire series of questions could win $10,000.

Visit Game Network. to watch this entertaining show or watch it on the network on weekends at 7 pm.