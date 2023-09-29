DALLAS (KDAF) — Metallics aren’t just for the holidays anymore.

Once relegated only to flashy New Year’s Eve outfits, silver metallic pieces can be styled outside of the holiday season.

“Metallics are in this season and they’re gonna continue into spring,” said fashion and lifestyle expert Holly Quartaro. “This is a trend that you can pick up now and it’s gonna take you into next season and beyond.”

From bomber jackets to skirts to boots, adding metallic elements to your outfits can give them a little extra glam, even in every day looks.

Read: A look inside Texas’s only greenhouse vertical farm

Find these looks and more at Galleria Dallas.