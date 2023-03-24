DALLAS (KDAF) — The Morning After Brunch from the Dallas Observer will be popping up next month in North Texas.

It’ll be the sixth year of the event where you can enjoy bottomless brunch bites with some of Dallas’ hottest spots.

“The Dallas Observer is excited to invite you to join us on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 11:30AM – 2:30PM at Dallas City Hall Plaza as we celebrate the 7th Annual The Morning After, A Dallas Observer Brunch Event (as featured in Conde Nast Traveler)!”

