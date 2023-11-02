DALLAS (KDAF) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) is hosting the Light the Night event on Nov. 4, 5 and 12.

The LLS is dedicated to curing lymphoma, leukemia and other blood cancers and is the largest non-profit funding blood cancer research.

Light the Night is a nationwide series of fundraising campaigns and there are three opportunities coming up in DFW:

Nov. 4, 5:30 P.M. at Reunion Tower in Dallas

Nov. 5, 4:30 P.M. at Trinity Park in Tarrant County

Nov. 12, 4:30 P.M. at Frisco Square in Collin County

For more information, visit their website.