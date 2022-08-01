DALLAS (KDAF) — It goes without saying, the Dallas skyline is iconic. One building, in particular, stands out during the day and even more at night.

The Reunion Tower is known as THE icon of Dallas. The 15th tallest building in the metroplex stands 561 feet tall and is home to the best views you can get in the city.

Some of the landmarks that can be seen from the tower include the Sixth Floor Museum and Dealey Plaza and even as far as Downtown Fort Worth.

The views are enough to get visitors and residents to visit this historic building, but the magic also happens inside.

The Reunion Tower averages two engagements per day and marketing manager Jenna Guinn says “love is truly in the air”.

The tower hosts a wide variety of events with reoccurring partners including a magician to add that extra bit of fun during your visit.

