DALLAS(KDAF)- The much anticipated Meow Wolf exhibit that takes you through a series of dreamscapes, stories, and immersive entertainment is now open in North Texas.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited the real-life fantasy land now in place at Grapevine Mills Mall. Meow Wolf already has locations in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Denver. The Grapevine location is called “The Real Unreal”.

The exhibition includes intricate and otherworldly landscapes created by 38 Texas artists alongside dozens of Meow Wolf artists. Visitors can explore a series of dreamscapes and expect to have their senses delightfully stretched and satiated.

If you’ve been to other Meow Wolf locations, you’ll sense the storyline from those locations continuing into the Grapevine location.