DALLAS (KDAF) — iShop Meta is reshaping the e-commerce and retail landscapes by offering consumers a new way to shop online.

“iShop Meta is a ground breaking e-commerce marketplace that combines the NFT blockchain and immersive technologies in a kind of a digital ecosystem,” said Christofir Krihkori, CEO of iShop Meta. “You can access that ecosystem or the the new virtual shopping experience through the website or through the VR [headset].”

The virtual reality aspect immerses the consumer in the shopping experience, providing a way to try on clothes or view furniture or home décor before purchasing, which can cut down on that buyer’s remorse.

“You have a better engagement with the product,” said Ani Krihkori, Vice President of iShop Meta. “Better decision making process, of course, and then from the comfort of your own home or anywhere you might be.”

Learn more about iShop Meta here, and use special code DFW at checkout for a discount.

READ: Fall fashion finds with Marshalls