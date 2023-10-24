Mesquite (KDAF) — If you’ve ever sipped on brine from the pickle jar to prevent muscle cramps, you may think you know what goes into “pickle juice”. However, as we learned at The Pickle Juice Company in Mesquite, the real pickle juice doesn’t have anything to do with actual pickles.

“Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery”, said Filip Keuppens,Executive Vice President at The Pickle Juice Company.

He gave us a tour of the Pickle Juice facility, which produces an estimated 15 million bottles of the product a year. The bottles are sold all over the world.

“Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery,” Keuppens said.

He explained that the brine in a pickle jar doesn’t work the same way.

“Pickle brine creates the “pickling” effect of food and is better identified as the mixture of food and juices left in a pickle jar,” Keuppens said.

He said if you look closely, you’ll see several professional athletes drinking Pickle Juice before or during competition.

“Many people learned about pickle juice during the Philadelphia Eagles’ use of pickle juice in their defeat of the Cowboys in September 2000 to help keep the Eagles hydrated and prevent muscle cramps, due to the high temperatures in Texas that day. The outdoor temperature was recorded as high as 109 degrees with the field temperature measuring as high as 130 degrees,” Keuppens said.

Pickle Juice is used by several NFL teams, professional rugby teams, and by a variety of athletes, especially triathletes, he said.

Pickle Juice is offering a discount code for CW33 viewers. You’ll get 20% off your order when you use the code INSIDE at checkout.