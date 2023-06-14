DALLAS(KDAF)—Who said the library isn’t a fun place for kids? Now you can eat those words.

Dallas’ biggest hidden gem is the Dallas Public Library! Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited with Director of Libraries, Jo Giudice to learn all about the opportunities available at the library.

Dallas Public Library provides opportunities for learning and discovery for all ages at all 30 library locations geographically dispersed around the city, Giudice said.

During the summer, Dallas Public Library offers hundreds of free, educational, and fun programs for kids. They even have new Reading Ready Play Spaces for toddlers that provide families with young children a place to build pre-reading skills through play.

LaTari Prater, Youth Discovery Center Manager for Dallas Public Libraries even joined to show us one of the crafts they’re doing with kids this season.

The library has been incorporating play into early literacy storytime programs for years to help kids be ready to read. The Play Spaces expand on that by providing a place for families with very young kids to come at any time

You can find hundreds of events for people young and old at the Dallas library. If you want to find out when their upcoming events are, visit the Dallas Library website.