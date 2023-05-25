DALLAS(KDAF)— If a dog is a man’s best friend, the D.O.G. is a dog owner’s best friend. This spot has every dog owner covered from adoption and obedience training to grooming and boarding. For bigger dogs or owners who like their dogs pampered in their absence, the D.O.G. even offers villas!

The Dog Obedience Guide founder Gerard Gant says he’s always loved dogs and started with boarding and obedience. He’s since built it out with his team.

The D.O.G. also serves as a no-kill shelter – where owners can surrender their pups if they are unable to care for them.

If you’d like to learn more about the services they offer, the dogs they have up for adoption, sign up for training, and more, click here.