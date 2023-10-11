DALLAS (KDAF) — The Chosen, a historical drama series based on the life of Jesus, is hosting a convention for fans in Dallas this weekend.

In-person tickets for ChosenCon sold out (in just 36 hours!) but virtual tickets are still available. Watch from the comfort of your own home to get behind-the-scenes access, exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, and sneak peeks of new content and breaking news announcements.

The show, which is the first multi-season series about the life of Jesus, explores the historical foundations of Jewish people in the first century and focuses on the authenticity of Jesus’ followers.

The production involves extensive research into the time period to source historically accurate clothing for all of the actors on set — but the costume department is partially aided by fans.

“There’s so much research that goes into it, but what many people don’t know is that so many of our scenes with tons of extras are actually fans that have sourced and researched their own costumes, aided by our costuming team,” said Katherine Warnock, Vice President of Original Content for The Chosen. “They’re so good that they go on to donate their costumes and then we use them in future seasons. So for example, feeding the 5000, we brought together 13,000 fan extras from around the world. They costumed themselves and many of them donated their own costumes and we went on to use those costumes in season 4.”

Season 4 premieres in early 2024. If you need to get caught up before the new season premieres, you can catch episodes from the first three seasons right here on CW33 on Sundays at 7 P.M.