DALLAS (KDAF) — A critical shortage of workers continues to impact the U.S., along with many other countries. But UPS has a solution with their annual Brown Friday hiring event.

The annual hiring event is to find seasonal workers for the holiday shopping season. This year’s Brown Friday event is on Nov. 3 and 4, where UPS is looking to hire 60,000 workers.

“UPS’ Brown Friday is our annual hiring event where we begin to ramp up for the peak holiday shopping season,” said Jon Bowers, Human Resource Director at UPS. “This year, it’s taking place this Friday and Saturday, and we’re going to be hosting over 600 hiring events across the U.S. both virtually and in-person.”

For the last five years, UPS has been the leader in on time performance during peak season, and they have every intention of continuing that commitment this year.

“At UPS, we’re all about service,” Bowers said. “And we know, this time of year, we’re going to get additional packages and we want to make sure that we can continue to service all those packages and make that commitment we have to our customers.”

For more information or to see hiring events, visit their website here.