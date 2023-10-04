DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re headed to a game at the AA Center, you’re in for a high-tech treat.

The new high-definition, 26-foot-tall screen has been installed, giving every seat in the arena the best view of stunning visual content.

“The game is the number one value,” said Rolando Blackman, Vice President of Corporate Relations for the Dallas Mavericks. “But the opportunity to have fun watching the board, the games, the different things that go on, that’s going to be a lot of fun. I think our fans and everybody who comes in here will be able to enjoy it and take advantage of the superior technology that it is.”

The new technology offers an enhanced experience for fans to enjoy added entertainment value while cheering for their favorite team.

“It just goes to show the commitment we have down here for Dallas,” said Marty Turco, President of the Dallas Stars Foundation. “A great partnership between the Mavs and the Stars. This is just the right evolution. [We’re] one of the most famous arenas in the world now…this arena, this city, deserves this screen.”

READ: Gordy’s HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition — Featuring Zach Bryan and more