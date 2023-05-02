DALLAS(KDAF)—For all the royal watchers out there, the coronation of King Charles is just a few days away and many of us Americans are quite intrigued!

As a way to celebrate such a monumental occasion, the Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas is hosting a special event.

They are inviting everyone to join them and watch the coronation together. Enjoy a delicious meal, celebrate the crowning of the new King Charles, and take part in some exciting activities!

So, if you’re looking for a place to watch the coronation, the Adolphus Hotel is the place to be. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime event!

Make sure to make a reservation before or around May 6, by visiting their website.