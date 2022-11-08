DALLAS (KDAF) — The iconic Adolphus Hotel in downtown Dallas turned 110 years old this year, and to celebrate, Inside DFW took a look back at the history and toasted to the future.

To commemorate its long and distinguished history, the hotel planned special events and offers throughout the month of October to honor its impressive past and inspire a bright future.

Host Jenny Anchondo joined Sam Tucker from the Adolphus, where he showed her some incredible mementos from the past. Take me through what you have here.

Watch the video player above for her full look at the history of the Adolphus Hotel.

Jenny also learned how to make drinks in the French Room as a toast to the future. Watch the video player below for that drink recipe.