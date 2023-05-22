DALLAS(KDAF)— It will be a festival you will remember for years to come

This past weekend, the 39th Annual Main Street Fest was held in the heart of the Grapevine, thousands of people gathered to enjoy a day full of fun and festivities. The street was filled with food stalls, live music, entertainment, and more.

The starts off with an opening ceremony, including a parade of local businesses, performers, and dignitaries. After the parade, the festivities began with live music, carnival rides, and a variety of activities for all ages.

Throughout the day, people were also treated to delicious food from around the world, as well as a selection of art and crafts from the local community.

The highlight of the day was the grand finale – fireworks! Spectators were in awe as they watched the colorful explosions light up the night sky.

All in all, the 10th Annual Main Street Fest was a huge success! It was a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the city.

From the parade to the fireworks, it was an unforgettable day that will be remembered for years to come.

Watch the full experience with Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo above.