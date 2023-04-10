FAB EVERYDAY —Inside of DFW asked Ramona Cruz-Peters of Fab Everyday to show us how to use chocolate bunnies around Easter and Springtime.

Peters showed us three ways to use chocolate bunnies for Easter desserts.

Chocolate Bunny Cups– great for chocolate milk, a chocolate bunny cocktail, or chocolate bunny shots. Candy Suprise Bunnies– a fun sensory treat to break open to reveal a surprise, or even as a big hot cocoa bomb if you include some hot cocoa mix inside. Bunny Cake Topper– you can make it from scratch and add it to a store brought cake.

Watch the interview to see how you can make some of your own creations at home. You can also check out their website to find a step-by-step on their recipes.