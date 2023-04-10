FAB EVERYDAY —Inside of DFW asked Ramona Cruz-Peters of Fab Everyday to show us how to use chocolate bunnies around Easter and Springtime.
Peters showed us three ways to use chocolate bunnies for Easter desserts.
- Chocolate Bunny Cups– great for chocolate milk, a chocolate bunny cocktail, or chocolate bunny shots.
- Candy Suprise Bunnies– a fun sensory treat to break open to reveal a surprise, or even as a big hot cocoa bomb if you include some hot cocoa mix inside.
- Bunny Cake Topper– you can make it from scratch and add it to a store brought cake.
Watch the interview to see how you can make some of your own creations at home. You can also check out their website to find a step-by-step on their recipes.