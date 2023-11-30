DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for something new to watch? J Kruz has you covered with two new movie options, including a family-friend flick from Disney.

Thanksgiving is a new horror mystery from director Eli Roth. It follows an axe-wielding killer who terrorizes residents of a small New England town after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy. Picking off victims one by one, the seemingly random killings soon become part of a larger, sinister plan. Thanksgiving is in theaters now.

Wish, the new animated musical from Disney, follows Asha, who makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Star’s help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico. The film features Disney’s first half Afro-Hispanic, half European character, voiced by Academy Award winning actress Ariana DeBose. Wish is playing now in theaters.