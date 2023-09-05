WIC is launching a new statewide awareness campaign to support and embrace mothers who breastfeed.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas WIC is working to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

Jenny Anchondo sat down with Cathy Oliver from the Denton County Health Department to educate people about breastfeeding. Breastfeeding has many benefits for both the baby and the mother, including a decreased risk of infections and illnesses.

Factors that contribute to people not meeting their breastfeeding goals include long hours away from the baby, non-breastfeeding friendly workplaces and other responsibilities/stressors at home.

It is important to plan for breastfeeding in the workplace, taking into account maternity leave and the ability to pump at work.

“The advice that I would give you would be the same as we would give to our WIC participants. And that is number one, make a plan. Consider, what kind of work you do. Will you have time to pump on the job? How much time do you get off for maternity leave? Can you take a little more time?” Oliver said.

Texas WIC provides benefits to eligible mothers, such as access to breastfeeding counselors. For more information and resources, visit the Texas WIC website.