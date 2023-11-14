DALLAS (KDAF) — World Series champs the Texas Rangers brought the trophy home to Arlington — and the city celebrated with them. For Rangers fans, this celebration has been decades in the making.

“We are world champions because of the fans, too,” said Martín Pérez, Rangers pitcher. ” I want to dedicate this trophy and all the games we played to the fans, because they’ve been amazing with all the support. And I think without fans, we don’t win this.”

Landon Wexler takes us back to all the fun at the World Series Parade 2023.