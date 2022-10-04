NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU SPONSORED CONTENT — You probably know someone who has fallen victim to catalytic converter thefts, as thefts of vehicles and catalytic converters, as well as carjackings, are continuing to rise.

Joining Inside DFW to discuss the findings and what people can do to protect themselves is the president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, David Glawe.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

The NICB recommends vehicle owners:

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device. These are available from various manufacturers and can provide a level of security from theft.

Park fleet vehicles in an enclosed and secured area that is well-lit, locked and alarmed.

Park personal vehicles in a garage. If not possible and vehicles must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched.

Call local law enforcement and your insurer should you become the victim of a catalytic converter theft.