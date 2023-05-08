DALLAS(KDAF)—The AT&T Center in Dallas is now home to a new recycling robot, making it the first facility of its kind in the area.

The robot named Oscar, has been put in place to help reduce the amount of waste generated at the facility. Recycle-Bot is a fully automated robot that sorts different types of recyclables.

The robot is expected to help save the AT&T Center thousands of dollars in waste disposal costs, and also free up staff time that was formerly spent sorting recyclables. It is part of the facility’s greater effort to reduce its environmental impact and become a more sustainable business.

Make sure to watch the full interview above to see what the robot can do.