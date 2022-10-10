DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween season is here and if Halloween isn’t your thing, do not worry, brands are already preparing for the Christmas season.

Texas-based, popular jewelry brand James Avery Artisan Jewelry has announced the launch of its Christmas 2022 collection.

“We hope these designs create a sense of sweet Christmas memories and activities—fun, Christmas colors, family dinners, stargazing, and overall celebrating the spirit of the season with family and friends,” Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery, said in a press release.

Texans will be delighted to hear that two new additions are also being added to the brand’s Whataburger collection, the brand is also selling a new Dr. Pepper-themed charm and a Texas-shaped gemstone ring in three colors.

“From one Texas-born brand to another, we are so excited about this partnership with James Avery. Whether you’re treating yourself to a Dr Pepper or a new addition to your jewelry collection— you deserve it!” Maya Chacko, Dr Pepper® Associate Brand Manager said in a new release.

