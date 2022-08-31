DALLAS (KDAF) — Their name says it all. Everything at Mi Dia from Scratch is handmade, using only the freshest ingredients. You can start your experience with their tableside guac – offering guests the chance to customize their batch with spices, juices, bacon and more.

The chefs in the back make their tortillas from scratch – rolling the dough, shaping them and all.

According to Chef and Managing Partner with the Texas-based restaurant group, Gabriel DeLeon, they bring a New Mexican fusion to North Texas, using flavors straight out of Santa Fe. The centerpiece of the beautiful restaurant is its tequila tower, featuring a wide variety of bottles + Instagrammable cocktails.

Check out Mi Dia from Scratch in Plano, Grapevine and Flowermound!