DALLAS (KDAF) — When guests come to town, one of the places you should take them in town is Ida Claire in Addison. It’s fun, it’s funky, it’s southern-inspired, and the airstream is always a hit.

Ida Claire is a southern-inspired destination for relaxing suppers, slow weekend brunching, or a meeting hub for business lunches and happy hour.

They have a new menu that includes the following ingredients.

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

Nana’s Stack

Hot Honey Sliders

New Fashion & Water My Lawn

Cocktail Shot

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo got a rundown of some of the menu items from Chef Taylor McCreary. Watch the video player for more information.

