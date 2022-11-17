DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the family fun center for foodies. We’re here at Main Event where they just revamped their entire menu.

“Main Event is all about making memories and connecting families. With more than 85 games, we’re all about playing together, from bowling to laser tag,” Chef Wiley Bates III, director of culinary innovation at Main Event, said. “We’re [also] really excited about talking about eating together.”

This Plano-based family fun center is now proud to announce its new Family Kitchen. It is a project officials have been working on for two years, where they asked guests to come up with more than 50 recipes. The remaining result includes pizza, cheeseburgers, nachos, and other foods you associate with a good night out.

