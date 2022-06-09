DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got plans from June 10-12 that don’t involve the Taste of Dallas there might need to be some cancellations or workarounds to ensure you can enjoy the 36th annual celebration.

Taste of Dallas will be celebrating its 36th year alongside the ever-so vibrant and delicious DFW food scene with tens of thousand expected attendees and dozens of things to do.

With the event being so close, Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo chatted with Cole Yates, vice president of content and partnerships with Taste of Dallas, about what we can expect.