DALLAS (KDAF) — Here at Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo we LOVE food from all cuisines and places around the globe. However, we caught up with a certain couple that is expanding its reach into the Las Vegas food scene.

You may have already guessed it, but we were lucky enough to catch up with Giuliana and Bill Rancic about their newest restaurant in Las Vegas, RPM Italian!

“Located in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, RPM Italian is modern in approach and Italian in spirit and features a contemporary, chef­-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared,” the restaurant’s website explains.

If you’re ever in Vegas be sure to check out the Rancic’s modern Italian restaurant with housemade pastas and don’t forget to bring a friend because sharing is caring!