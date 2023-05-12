DALLAS(KDAF)-Show your appreciation and make her day special by taking her to the picturesque gardens of the Dallas Arboretum Gardens this Mother’s Day.

The Dallas Arboretum is a 66-acre botanical garden located in the heart of Dallas, Texas.

It features a variety of seasonal displays, including the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, the historic DeGolyer House, and a beautiful collection of rare and endangered plants.

With its lush gardens, stunning views, and family-friendly activities, the Dallas Arboretum is the perfect place to take your mom to celebrate her special day.

Watch the interview with CW33 Stephanie Mendez and the Vice President of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dave Forehand to learn more about the Garden.