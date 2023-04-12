DALLAS(KDAF)—An eatery that’s all about paws!

Piper’s Puporium is a dog-loving boutique that has a garden patio, food, and live music! Mainly, the restaurant’s focus is catering and serving dogs!

The restaurant offers a whole menu just for your furry friends. Your pet can choose from dog beers, dog pizza, beef jerky, cookies, and so much more! You can even purchase merch and homemade dog beds.

Since not all dogs will like the treats you buy, they let all the pups try them before ordering, so the owners won’t waste money on treats they don’t like!

Inside DFW spoke with the owners behind the restaurant