DALLAS(KDAF)—Dallas is a modern-feeling city with a whole lot of history, even in the hotels.

Here’s a hotel that makes you feel like you’re in the Roaring Twenties, giving you a Great Gatsby vibe, Le Medien Dallas The Stoneleigh Hotel. Besides being a celebrity favorite, the hotel is the second oldest in Dallas.

Despite being 100 years old in 2023, the hotel still offers a luxurious stay with a vintage feel, accented with European wood and original hotel parts on display. Dallas hotels are popular getaways – we’re lucky to have this as an option.

If you want to get a feel for the hotel yourself, you can book your stay at the Marriot-owned property now.

The hotel is beautiful to watch the full interview above so you can see the history for yourself.