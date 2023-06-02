DALLAS(KDAF)— Mark Campbell and Bert Kreisher are starring in a new movie called The Machine, Dave Morales got a chance to sit down and speak with both actors about the new movie and their roles.

IMBD said, “Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia”.

Watch the full interview above to see what juicy details the actor reveals about the movie.

The movie was released on May 26 and is now in theaters. Make sure you take your friends and get ready to laugh the whole way through.