DALLAS (KDAF) — We love a good summer staycation but how about a fall or winter staycation destination to keep the family entertained? One North Texas getaway is guaranteed to make any season special.

“Great Wolf Lodge is an incredible staycation and getaway for your family, as we are at 84 degrees year-round inside our waterpark, so you get to come with the whole family and enjoy that timeframe no matter what the time of year is,” Amy Lane, general manager at Great Wolf Lodge, said.

That’s right, this massive waterpark is fun for the whole family and is open year-round. However, if water parks aren’t your thing, they got you covered on that as well.

“Not only do we have the waterpark, we have a ton of different attractions, dry attractions from the arcade to our Magiquest, which is like an interactive scavenger hunt,” Lane said. “We have children running around all over the lodge with magic wands. They get really excited and their face light up the whole time.”

If you’re feeling Halloween fatigue, they also have something for you.

“After Halloween, we start to get into our snow land at the end of November. During snowland, it snows in the lodge every single day. Throughout snow land, we have different events throughout the lodge,” Lane said.

Activities available in snowland include:

Arts and crafts

Themed storytime

Decorations

Santa meet and greets

Slides

Raft rides

Waterpark cabanas

And so much more

