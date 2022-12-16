DALLAS (KDAF) — We love shouting out organizations across North Texas when they help out the community.

T.D. Jakes Foundation is a team dedicated to building bridges to opportunities across the nation.

It recently partners with the Dallas Mavericks and Goldman Sachs to reward winners of the “Hack-A-Thon” S.T.E.A.M. camp. They also treated the winners to a night of food, drinks and box seats at a Dallas Mavericks home game.

“The Hack-A-Thon competition engaged students from DFW to around the world since it was also virtual and was a unique way to teach kids outside the classroom,” Hattie Hill, President and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation, said in a news release. “The looks on the winner’s faces was worth the work– for many of them it was their first time to attend an NBA game.”

The winners also got to meet Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and the first African American woman to lead an NBA Team.

“Goldman Sachs is thrilled to celebrate these students who worked so hard applying a software engineering mindset to design an app and program to support teenagers’ mental health,” Goldman Sachs Managing Director Ramanathan Narayanan said in a news release. “Seeing them cast a vision and implement what they learned from our engineers to impact their generation is very rewarding and exactly why we are committed to this partnership with the T.D. Jakes Foundation and Dallas Mavericks. We look forward to the 2023 STEAM Academy Hackathon and continuing to help foster the talent of the future.”

