DALLAS(KDAF)—On a warm summer day here in Texas, sometimes the most refreshing combination is a margarita and fresh seafood.

Dive Coastal Cuisine in University Park is a locally-adored staple – serving up what owner Franchesca Nor calls a “fast casual seafood restaurant.”

“We’re not po’ boys,” Nor said. “We’re ceviche and fish tacos.” We take a loin of fish and get the perfect pieces for a recipe,” Nor said. “We use every part of that fish.”

The team behind Dive uses that fish for everything from tacos and tartar to their house-made tuna salad for their sandwiches. “We don’t waste a scrap in here. Even your food on your plate when you finish eating,” Nor said.

Their policy of serving the freshest product extends to their from-scratch plantain chips and sauces.

See their whole menu and learn more about Dive Coastal Cuisine in University Park here.