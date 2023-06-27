DALLAS (KDAF)—Few players in the game carry as much weight as SusieCakes – the viral cake maker bringing simplicity, high-quality ingredients, and beauty together in all their baked goods.

We got to chat with THE Susie behind SusieCakes, Susie Sarich!

Susan Sarich is THE Susie behind the sensational cakes and spoke with CW33’s Landon Wexler about how her stores came to be. Sarich said her inspiration for SusieCakes was growing up visiting her grandma in Chicago.

“I spent a lot of time at both of their homes,” she said. “There was always some great cake, pie, cookie, dessert thing when I got there. It was all about connection, family, and time together for me.”

Susan and Landon’s full chat and a look at an array of her cakes, pies, and other baked goods can be seen in the player above!