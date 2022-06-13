DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that drowning is the leading cause of death for children one-to-four years old and is the second leading cause of death for children from five to 14-years-old?

60% of those deaths occur within 10 feet of safety apparatus.

With summer being here, now is a crucial time for children to understand the importance of water safety! That’s why the YMCA is offering learning programs designed to teach children these valuable lessons before it’s too late.

To sign up for a free swim assessment, click here.