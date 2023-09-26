DALLAS (KDAF) — Asurion‘s Appliance Repair Expert, Tee Smith, discusses the challenges summer heat poses to household appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.

Smith says common issues with refrigerators include cooling problems caused by excessive outdoor heat. Washing machines however experience stress on their motors due to increased usage during summer.

She recommends that households do preventative maintenance. Cleaning the coils at the rear of refrigerators can help avoid cooling problems. Mold and mildew can be reduced by leaving the door of a front-load washing machine open after each usage.

“What we would recommend to kind of combat those issues that could happen is on those refrigerators in the back of your refrigerator, you have some coils. So, if you vacuum those out maybe once or twice a year that’ll prevent a lot of cooling issues as well as with Washing machines. If you have a front load if you leave that door open after every load that will cut down on a lot of the Mildew and mold that can damage your clothes,’ Smith said.

