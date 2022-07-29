BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your entertaining needs this summer.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas. https://summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant/

JURA Z10

Cold brew coffee is trending, and JURA presents the new Z10 that opens a new dimension of coffee enjoyment with cold brew specialties – in addition to the full range of hot specialties. www.JURA.com

SpudLove Organic Potato Chips

SpudLove Organic Thick-Cut potato chips are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Gluten-free. The chips feature authentic potato taste and maximum crunch, from organic potatoes grown on the brand’s own farm. www.spudlovesnacks.com.

Brainiac: Food for Hungry Minds

Brainiac provides delicious brain boosting snacks that families love to eat. Created alongside a team of nutritionists and neurologists; the line includes grab-and-go fruit pouches, nut butters and bars made with premium, clean ingredients.