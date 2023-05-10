DALLAS(KDAF)—You can get style and swag while wearing your favorite team or celebrity all from one store.

Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo visited, The Clutch, a vintage streetwear and sneaker store. Owner Charlie Knight gave a tour of the store, which showed off one of kind merchandise that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Charlie began selling clothes and shoes when he was a kid and recently opened his shop in 2022 at only 20 years old. Clutch specializes in clothing from the present day to the 1970s, providing a unique blend of fashion choices for everyone.

The store is a haven for those seeking a more retro look, with a carefully curated selection of vintage items. From the ever-popular Nike sneakers to classic plaid shirts, Clutch has something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a timeless classic or a modern trend, Clutch is the place to go. With a variety of styles from different eras, you’re sure to find something to suit your tastes.

So don’t miss out on this opportunity to find the perfect outfit – visit Clutch and explore the possibilities!