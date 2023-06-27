DALLAS(KDAF)—If meditation is challenging for you, perhaps watercolor meditation will be the perfect stepping stone for you!

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo met up with Volta Voloshin-Smith, founder of Color Snack, to learn about watercolor meditation.

Volta explained that Watercolor meditation combines the practice of breathing with simple watercolor brush marks. The result is a guided visual meditation that helps you disconnect from your worries and anxieties.

Volta said people can use creative activities to bring a moment of calm into the day. That feeling of calm can help you think better, make better decisions and find solutions to problems.

If you’re worried about not having experience as an artist, Volta said doing the exercises in the class will help to calm those fears.

Watch the full interview above with Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo and Volta or visit Volta’s website to sign up for her classes.