DALLAS (KDAF) — When you hear kickboxing, you think about fighting and if you aren’t into that sort of thing, the idea of kickboxing might turn you off.

Conventionally those two are synonymous; however, Mafia Kickboxing in Dallas uses it in an unconventional way: for fitness.

“This [kickboxing] is strictly for fitness here. No experience necessary. All fitness levels are welcome here. We train you from the ground up and get you in the best shape of your life,” Keontaye Harris, owner of Mafia Kickboxing, said.

J-Kruz stopped by Mafia Kickboxing to see what it’s all about and to get a lesson or two himself.