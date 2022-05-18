DALLAS (KDAF) – Throughout your fitness journey, you’ve likely heard about the importance of stretching. Some professionals will preach about the benefits of stretching – but the folks at StretchLab take action into their own hands.

Using an initial flexibility and posture evaluation, StretchLab Flexologists work with clients to help them toward limberness and comfort.

Stretch Lab Flexologists work with clients to help them toward limberness and comfort.

“We’re able to get to the core. It’s a root cause solution,” Manager of DFW-area StretchLab Luke Beltrand said. “We provide solutions that you can keep long-term by coming in consistently so you have less muscular imbalances, reducing your need for a massage.”

Working with clients’ glutes, abductors, knees, piriformis, IT band and more, the team works with every type of person to maintain flexibility and avoid injury.

For more information, visit StretchLab.com.