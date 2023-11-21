DALLAS (KDAF) — Save time and reduce stress this holiday season with tips from Veena Crownholm, former Miss California and co-founder of the Millennial Mama’s Blog.

Crownholm stopped by the Inside DFW studios to offer tips and tricks on how to make your holidays stress-free with Cracker Barrel.

Catering a holiday meal can give you the gift of being present with your loved ones. Cracker Barrel has delicious catering options, including oven roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole and sirloin steak tips with garlic butter.

Signing up for Cracker Barrel Rewards can also help add bonuses like free drinks or barrel bites as you earn rewards through holiday shopping.

Shopping at Cracker Barrel’s retail store can be a one-stop shop for all your holiday shopping needs, helping you save even more time as you search for the perfect gifts for your friends and family.

Learn more about Cracker Barrel at their website, and learn more about Crownholm here.