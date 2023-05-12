DALLAS(KDAF)-Every mom deserves a special meal on Mother’s Day. Stir up the pot in the tastiest of ways this year at Simply Fondue – where dipping and sipping is their specialty!

When you bring Mom into the Simply Fondue on Dallas’s Greenville Avenue, you’re transported to a cozy foodie’s paradise. The concept is Simple – offering a variety of crafted fondues like their Whiskey Cheddar, Pepper Jack

Smoked Gouda and even a rotating monthly special fondue. What’s fondue without the proper dipping ingredients? They equip each guest with dipping bread, vegetables, and green Granny Smith apples.

Pair these with a bottle of wine. Mother’s Day is a special occasion – get the bottle! Simply Fondue also offers crafted cocktails that are worth a shot!

Getting full? Save room because we’re just getting started. From there, you order your entrée: their beef tenderloin, Roasted Garlic Chicken, Cajun Salmon, Black Tiger Shrimp, or their other options!

A fondue night isn’t a proper one without a chocolate fondue – of which they have several options that WILL tempt you, even after your prior courses.

Book your family a proper Mother’s Day meal here!