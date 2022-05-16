DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for a different kind of hotel experience — we’ve got your high-rise destination, Airbnb style!

The Guild is a traditional hotel experience reimagined, that gives you the feeling of home but in a hotel.

What sets aside them from the rest of the hotel industry is that you have the option to stay for a day, a month or even full time in a furnished apartment.

“Whether you’re a digital nomad exploring new cities, you’re traveling a few days for work, or you want to live in a connected community — we have the option for you,” the hotel says.

They have locations in the following cities:

Miami

San Antonio

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

For more information, visit The Guild at theguild.co