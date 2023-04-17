DALLAS(KDAF)—Dallas’ unpredictable weather doesn’t make owning a plant shop easy, but a family-owned plant shop has a story that will inspire anyone’s garden of dreams.

Local plant shop, Ruibal’s Plants of Texas, has been serving the Dallas community since 1984. Owner Michael Ruibal said he sold his plants out of a truck at the Dallas Farmer’s Market.

Inside DFW visited Ruibal’s shop that’s not on wheels anymore but at the Farmers Market in Dallas. The plant shop is a must-see if you’re visiting Dallas.

A few decades later, it has become a family-owned business; it is one of only a few plant farms in the area that serve their own shop.

The family has put all their hands on deck to create beautiful plants in a sustainable way that you can probably catch across the DFW Metroplex.