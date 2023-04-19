DALLAS(KDAF)—There’s an enormous difference between a quality fresh-baked pastry and a piece of sweet bread.

A quality pastry gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling that leaves you savoring every bite. The people at Doughregarde’s at the Village Dallas get it.

Head Baker and Executive Pastry Chef for the Village Dallas, David Madrid, leads a team of passionate bakers, where culinary creativity is the name of the game.

From savory to sweet, cold, or hot out of the oven to eat, some of the flakiest pastries + croissants around town.

See some of the behind-the-scenes in their bakery and some of their items in the player above!