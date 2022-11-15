DALLAS (KDAF) — Your financial state in life should not determine how you should be treated in society.

That is the message one North Texas group wants people to know especially around the holiday season.

What makes this group so unique is that it is a school and a community center. St. Philip’s School and Community Center serves more than 260 students from pre-K two through seventh-grade students, with them adding eighth grade in 2023.

St. Philip’s offers multiple services including robust athletic programs for students, social services and a robust food pantry. The food pantry serves more than 500 people per month in food and it is also one of the largest hubs in North Texas for Meals on Wheels.

St. Philip’s also has a legal clinic, serving families across the metroplex.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the center is readying preparations for its Thanksgiving feast, scheduled for Nov. 23.

“We’re really excited about this. We service over 400 to 500 of our community members. What makes St. Philip’s just such a unique place is that we serve with dignity. What that kind of really means to us is that it’s not just handing someone a plate but it’s community. It’s sitting down, it’s eating with them,” Kellee Murrell, principal of St. Philip’s School and Community Center.

The center is also beginning preparations for its Christmas event, which will be on Dec. 17. To learn more about how you can get involved, click here.