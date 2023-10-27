DALLAS (KDAF) — Kathy Fairbanks, area executive director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stopped by Inside DFW to talk about the hospital’s fundraising efforts and how they help children and families.

“I work for the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and that’s what our team here in the metroplex does,” Fairbanks said. “[St. Jude] is a great hospital, a great research facility, and a great charity, and we literally share our information throughout communities all across the nation.

St. Jude has made great strides when it comes to beating pediatric cancer — when St. Jude first started in 1962, the survival rate for childhood cancer was about 20 percent. Today, that survival rate is over 80 percent.

If you’re in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and want to get involved with St. Jude, there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer time, talents, and monetary gifts.

Visit St. Jude’s website for more information.